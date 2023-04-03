Youngkin donates 1st-quarter salary to jailhouse non-profit

Gov. Glenn Younkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin were at the Prince William County Regional Detention Center on Friday, March 31, 2023.
The first couple donated a $43,750 check, the governor’s first-quarter salary, to Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, which works with inmates inside the jail, according to a press release.
The governor’s office did not tip off the press to his visit. Afterward, the first couple visited the nearby Prince William County Western District Police Station and spoke with a graduating crisis intervention team class.
More in a press release from the governor’s office:
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin today announced the donation of his first-quarter salary to the Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, an organization dedicated to supplying faith-based resources for jails and prisons in the Commonwealth of Virginia and worldwide.
At the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, Governor Youngkin maintained his promise to donate his gubernatorial salary to organizations that strengthen Virginia communities.
“I pledged to serve without accepting a salary to support Virginians every way I can,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Good News Jail & Prison Ministry exemplifies the heart and Spirit of Virginia by providing hope, resources, and transformational opportunities for incarcerated Virginians. This administration continues to respect the law and those inside the criminal justice system with increased access to mental health services, best practices for trade skill acquisition and by maintaining excellence in the restoration of rights process, among other priorities.”
“On the eve of Second Chance Month, Glenn and I laud the life-changing mission of Good News Jail & Prison Ministry,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “We firmly believe that every Virginian deserves an opportunity to flourish and we are grateful for this opportunity to support great and Godly works.”