Youngkin donates 1st-quarter salary to jailhouse non-profit

Gov. Glenn Younkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin were at the Prince William County Regional Detention Center on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The first couple donated a $43,750 check, the governor’s first-quarter salary, to Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, which works with inmates inside the jail, according to a press release.

The governor’s office did not tip off the press to his visit. Afterward, the first couple visited the nearby Prince William County Western District Police Station and spoke with a graduating crisis intervention team class.

More in a press release from the governor’s office: