Violent crime up 70% in Prince William County

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham will be front and center during the Board of County Supervisors meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to update elected leaders about crime in the county.

According to Newsham’s 2o22 executive summary, the violent crime rate jumped an eye-popping 70% from 2019 to 2022, which includes murder, manslaughter, rape, sodomy, and robbery (outlined on page 48 of the department’s 2021 report).

The overall crime rate rose 23% in the past year, with 38 crimes per every 1,000 county residents reported, up from 32 in 2021. Even more alarming, the murder rate doubled in a year, with 20 homicides in 15 incidents in 2022.

All but two of the 2022 murder cases have been solved.

Last week, we reported Newsham said the crime report would be released soon and that it “doesn’t look good.” Newsham’s executive summary was found in Tuesday’s meeting agenda as a precursor to a more detailed crime report for 2022 that will be released at a to-be-determined date.

The crime rate has skyrocketed under the leadership of the current Board of County Supervisors, controlled by Democrats, and Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth (D), who took office in 2020.

Under Ashworth, grand jury indictments have fallen from more than 200 to about 70 per month, despite supervisors providing additional funding to the commonwealth attorney to hire more staff.

In a January 2023 interview with this news organization, Ashworth denied the rising crime rate and stated it was a “Republican narrative repeated only by people who watch Fox News.” Ashworth also explained that indicting more people, as was done under her predecessor, Paul Ebert, a Democrat, was just a means to put numbers in a board to increase state funding.

“That incentive is completely contrary to what you do as a prosecutor,” Ashworth told PLN, who added those caught with cocaine for the first time should not face felony charges. Republican Matt Lowery is challenging Ashworth in the November 2023 General Election.

Also, on Tuesday, we expect an update from the county’s transportation department, which is constructing new interchanges on Prince William Parkway near Manassas at Balls Ford and Brentsville roads.

During the 7:30 p.m. session, School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef will present the school division’s $2.4 billion budget. The school division’s budget is tied to supervisors’ set real estate tax rate set to be approved later this month.

The county is slated to give the school system $192 million, its largest funding share, when combined with state and federal money.

Later, supervisors will be asked to rezone 51 acres from Planned Business District to Planned Mixed Residential for 334 age-restricted homes.

The meeting is held at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The afternoon session begins at 2 p.m., and the evening session at 7:30 p.m.

Can’t go? You can watch live and archived meeting videos here.