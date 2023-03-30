Schools City seeks 2nd opinion for new Dean school, forms task force By Potomac Local News Published March 30, 2023 at 3:10PM | Updated December 8, 2023 at 10:25AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Dean Elementary School Rebuild #Locals Only #Manassas City Council #Manassas City Public Schools