Annual Manassas Mall ‘Family Fun’ Carnival returns today

The Manassas Family Fun Carnival is set to return on March 30 – April 9, 2023, and will be hosted by Powers and Thomas’s entertainment company. The traveling carnival will be held at 8300 Sudley Road, just outside the Manassas Mall and near the”At Home” furniture store.

The hours range from 6 to 11 p.m. on weekdays and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. There is an initial $5 entry fee, but there will also be a $35 all-day unlimited rides wristband available.

Rides, like the Ferris Wheel, thrill rides, family rides, children’s rides, games, and food are available. There are no age limits, but there will be height restrictions on certain rides, such as The Grand Carousel, where you must be 42″ taller to ride alone, and the Motorcycles (children’s ride) where you must be 30 inches or taller to ride alone.

Aside from rides and attractions, a concession operation will feature funnel cakes, fried dough, pizza, ice cream, and more. There will also be carnival games for children as well as adults. There are also resting spots, like benches, provided for guests.