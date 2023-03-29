3 Stafford deputies graduate law enforcement academy

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office gained two new deputies, Deputy J.D McLean, and Deputy P.J Leon, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Law Enforcement Basic Class 162 of the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy held their graduation at the University of Mary Washington, according to Sherrif David “DP” Decatur.

Deputy J.D McLean and Deputy P.J Leon both received their certifications, and Deputy P.J Leon also received the Directors Award for Physical Excellence and the Charles E. Murray Top Performance Achievement Award.

The physical fitness test includes bench presses, push-ups, sit-ups, and running. Charles E. Murray Top Performance Achievement Award is the award that the students of the class vote on; all other awards are based on scores. It is for the person in the class who embodies certain characteristics, such as professionalism and motivation, and those who motivate others.

Stafford deputies are tasked with protecting more than 153,000 county residents. The annual starting deputy salary is $58,996. To be a deputy, you must meet the physical requirements and pass written and physical ability tests.

To apply, visit staffordsheriff.com.