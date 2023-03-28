Valor Awards at HPAC tomorrow, March 29

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce Valor Awards is tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The event will occur at 2 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.

The annual awards ceremony recognizes heroes from police and fire and rescue services in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.

The event is free to attend. You can register using this link.

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