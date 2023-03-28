Valor Awards at HPAC tomorrow, March 29

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce Valor Awards is tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
The event will occur at 2 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.
The annual awards ceremony recognizes heroes from police and fire and rescue services in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.
The event is free to attend. You can register using this link.
More from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce:
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce annually recognizes police, fire and rescue workers for their courageous, often lifesaving actions at the Valor Awards ceremony.
Recipients are nominated by their respective chiefs and selected by a committee of not only their peers but also members of the business community.
During the ceremony their stories of valor are read before a live audience consisting of their departments, their families and neighbors while they receive a plaque recognizing them for their heroic, often life-saving actions. We hope that you will join us this year.