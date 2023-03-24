Gordy running for Brentsville Supervisor seat to replace Lawson

Tom Gordy announced his candidacy for the open Brentsville District supervisor seat in Prince William County.
The Republican represents the Brentsville District on the Prince William County Planning Commission and Veterans Commission. He aims to replace Jeanine Lawson, who represented the district since 2014 and is now running to replace Ann Wheeler (D) as Prince William Board of Supervisors Chair At-large.
As of today, Gordy is running unopposed. The General Election is November 7, 2023. No newcomer to politics, Gordy ran against the late State Senator Charles Colgan in 2011 and lost.
Lawson endorsed Gordy. Meanwhile, evoking rhetoric often heard in national politics, Wheeler labeled Lawson, her Republican opponent, as “an extreme MAGA Republican who is dangerous for our county,” Wheeler stated in a press release to PLN.
Wheeler faces a Primary challenger, Deshundra Jefferson, who has criticized Wheeler for her willingness to allow data centers to be built outside of industrial areas.
All eight seats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors are up this fall.
Last month, Republican Bob Weir was elected to the neighboring Gainesville District to serve the remainder of Peter Candland’s term, ending December 31, 2023. Weir has not announced a bid for reelection to the seat in the fall.
More from Gordy’s campaign announcement:
“For 16 years my family has been proud to call Prince William County home,” said candidate Tom Gordy. “However, our neighborhoods, schools and rural places are being threatened by unrestrained industrial development and Brentsville is the epicenter of this challenge. As supervisor, I will protect our communities and rural open space by advocating for common-sense, smart growth principles that keep industrial activities away from our homes and schools and makes space for small businesses to thrive in Prince William County.”
Gordy is the president of the Armed Forces Marketing Council. He has served in the United States Navy Reserve for more than 20 years, including being mobilized to active duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has been an advocate for wounded warriors and was a member of the board of Virginia Veterans Service Foundation. He served as Chair, Vice Chair and member of the Victory Elementary School’s Advisory Council and founded the school’s Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) program. He also served as an elder and board member at Grace Life Community Church in Bristow and as a coach in the Brentsville District Youth Baseball League in Nokesville. He is a member of the Nokesville Business Association and charter member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter #12218 of Western Prince William County.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson enthusiastically endorsed Tom to replace her, saying, “Tom has served his community and his country for many years, in many ways, and I am proud to support his candidacy for Supervisor. Tom has already proven his commitment to protecting the rural area and will fight to keep data centers away from neighborhoods and schools. He will bring the same passion and energy he has applied as Planning Commissioner to the Board of Supervisors.”
Gordy will be having his formal campaign kick-off in April.