Gordy running for Brentsville Supervisor seat to replace Lawson

Tom Gordy announced his candidacy for the open Brentsville District supervisor seat in Prince William County.

The Republican represents the Brentsville District on the Prince William County Planning Commission and Veterans Commission. He aims to replace Jeanine Lawson, who represented the district since 2014 and is now running to replace Ann Wheeler (D) as Prince William Board of Supervisors Chair At-large.

As of today, Gordy is running unopposed. The General Election is November 7, 2023. No newcomer to politics, Gordy ran against the late State Senator Charles Colgan in 2011 and lost.

Lawson endorsed Gordy. Meanwhile, evoking rhetoric often heard in national politics, Wheeler labeled Lawson, her Republican opponent, as “an extreme MAGA Republican who is dangerous for our county,” Wheeler stated in a press release to PLN.

Wheeler faces a Primary challenger, Deshundra Jefferson, who has criticized Wheeler for her willingness to allow data centers to be built outside of industrial areas.

All eight seats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors are up this fall.

Last month, Republican Bob Weir was elected to the neighboring Gainesville District to serve the remainder of Peter Candland’s term, ending December 31, 2023. Weir has not announced a bid for reelection to the seat in the fall.

More from Gordy’s campaign announcement: