Mountain View WildActs to perform ‘Les Miserables – School Edition’

The theater department of Mountain View High School (MVHS) will bring Les Miserables – School Edition to the high school stage beginning March 24.

Known as the Mountain View WildActs, the group has previously earned awards from the Virginia High School League, the Virginia Theatre Association, and the SouthEastern Theatre Conference. The 30 student performers are joined in a cross-curricular production that includes 30 crew members and 20 musicians spanning theater, band, orchestra, and fine art.

“There are few productions that loom larger than Les Miserables,” said Josh King, MVHS Artistic Director. “It’s one of the most beloved productions in all the world and we are delighted to bring it to the high school stage.”

Chosen for its theses of resilience and strength, student performers encourage the audience to ‘join in the crusade’, to ‘be strong and stand’ – popular themes in the production.

“We hope the audience will laugh with the Thenardiers; we hope they’ll cry with Fantine. We hope their hair stands up on their necks when they see Enjolras wave his rallying flag in the face of defeat,” said MVHS Technical Director Eric Hokanson.”But most importantly, we hope the Stafford community sees that their students are so incredibly talented, intelligent, and empathetic.”

The WildActs have become known for both innovative theatrical experiences and large-scale musical productions. Fall productions offer immersive storytelling through creative staging styles.

Winter one acts showcase student-devised plays that compete at the Virginia High School League, Virginia Theatre Association, and South Eastern National Theatre conferences. Spring musicals boast immense scenery, large casts, technical precision, and the incorporation of the school’s honor band to play in the pit.

“We are enormously proud of our student performers, and admire the students and staff for taking on such a challenging program,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor. “It is clear that the students have a love for the performing arts and a passion for producing high quality theatrical shows. We are excited to see what they will do with the student edition of this world-famous play.”

Audiences may watch Les Miserables – Student Edition March 24, 25, 30, 31 & April 1st at MVHS. The show begins at 7:00 and will run approximately 3 hours (including a 15 a minute intermission). Tickets are $10 and available at www.mvwildacts.com.