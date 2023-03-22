‘Dumpster Day’ schedule posted

The Prince William County Department of Public Works Neighborhood Services and Solid Waste Divisions have scheduled Dumpster Days across the county beginning in April.

Large dumpsters, placed in neighborhoods during Dumpster Days, offer neighbors a chance to come together to clean up their homes, yards, and communities of unwanted clutter and debris.

“In addition to the Dumpster Days, some volunteers will clean up the surrounding area,” said Neighborhood Services Senior Education and Outreach Coordinator Cathy Holtzlander. “They’ll have folks going out into the neighborhood with trash bags cleaning the area. It’s the neighbors owning the community. We’re just providing them with a convenient means of getting rid of their unwanted household items, junk and clutter. The Dumpster Day events are very well-received in the community; therefore, the Department of Public Works will continue to provide this support to our residents committed to improving their neighborhoods.”

Dumpster Day events schedule:

Occoquan District Area Cleanup: April 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 13506 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge. Contact Adam Hamby at 703-792-4418 to volunteer.

Potomac District Town of Quantico Cleanup: April 15, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 405 Broadway St. Contact the Town Clerk at [email protected] to volunteer.

Coles District Irongate Community Cleanup: April 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Across from Court 4 near the community pool area off Irongate Way. Contact Wendy Hudock at [email protected] to volunteer.

Neabsco District Dale City Civic Assoc. Cleanup: May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gemini Way Commuter Lot, Dale City. Contact Monique Raulston Ratliff at 510-499-1454 to volunteer.

Woodbridge District Area Cleanup and Shred Event: May 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fred Lynn Middle School, 1650 Prince William Parkway, Woodbridge. Contact B. Johnson at 703-792-4646 to volunteer.

Gainesville District Sudley Area Cleanup: June 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sudley Elementary School, 9744 Copeland Drive, Manassas. Contact Brooke Stark at 703-792-6195 to volunteer.

Potomac District Area Cleanup and Shred Event: June 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Washington Reid Preschool Center, 16108 Dumfries Road, Dumfries. Contact Karen Mills at 703-792-4646 to volunteer.

Potomac District Town of Quantico Cleanup: Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 405 Broadway St. Contact the Town Clerk at [email protected] to volunteer.

Woodbridge District Area Cleanup and Shred Event: Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rippon Middle School, 15101 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Contact B. Johnson at 703-792-4646 to volunteer.

Coles District Irongate Community Cleanup: Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Across from Court 4 near the community pool area off Irongate Way. Contact Wendy Hudock at [email protected] to volunteer.

Items that will not be accepted on Dumpster Days include fuel tanks, motor oil, fuel drums, household hazardous waste, antifreeze, paint, paint thinners, pesticides, pool chemicals, electronics or commercial waste. These items can be taken to the Prince William County Landfill at 14811 Dumfries Road. Call the landfill at 703-792-5750 for more information on the proper disposal of items that cannot be accepted during Dumpster Days.

Please ensure that household appliances such as refrigerators are emptied and wiped clean. Remove glass trays from microwave ovens and tape the oven doors shut before dropping them at the dumpster.