ARTfactory to feature 20 artists in upcoming group exhibit

The ARTfactory is to present the Instructors Exhibit, an exhibition showcasing 20 past, present, and future instructors at the ARTfactory.

Instructors found at ARTfactory range from teaching areas of acting, visual arts/ theatre, dancing, vocal, dance, animation, and graphic design. Many of the instructors in the exhibit are local artists that teach and help with our programming at the factory.

Since it had been a few years since the first group exhibition, the goal is to bring the exhibit back for “round two” with various teachers and media applications.

The exhibit predominantly showcases the art and theatre instructors, providing a visual sample of the classes offered.

The exhibit dates will take place March 28 – April 25, 2023, with the artist reception on Saturday, April 15, from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. It will be located at 9419 Battle Street, in Manassas, free and open to the public.

Normal gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The exhibit process started roughly two months ago when reaching out to all current and future instructors began. This was followed up by requesting three pieces from each interested factory instructor.

The displayed artwork will represent a variety of media and applications, such as digital photography, drawing, painting, mixed media, illustration, fiber art, costume design, printmaking, animation, and digital media, a press release states.

Exhibiting Artists will include:

Lukman Ahmad, David Amoroso, Nicole Andres, Ryan Arias, Lydia Bratton, Lee Darter, Kimberly Faulkner, Mike Flynn, Michele Frantz, Carla Jaranson, Cheryl Miehl, Suhail Mir, Ozzy Osborne, Andrea Oswald, Candace Penders, Heather Rankin, Jean Seelig, Sophia Tamilio, Emily Thomson, and Sara Wenger.

RSVP online.

The ARTfactory is a not-for-profit organization that provides programs in the arts for ages 5 and above.