Prince William

Dale City water customers might notice chlorine smell

By Potomac Local News

Some Dale City residents may notice a chlorine smell from their faucets.

Starting today, regional drinking water supplier Fairfax Water will change its water treatment, according to Virginia American Water, which supplies water to some Dale City customers.

Virginia American Water says the changeover is critical to its system’s annual maintenance process. It will begin flushing hydrants in the area in April, which should wrap up in May.

 

Author