Dale City water customers might notice chlorine smell

Some Dale City residents may notice a chlorine smell from their faucets.
Starting today, regional drinking water supplier Fairfax Water will change its water treatment, according to Virginia American Water, which supplies water to some Dale City customers.
Virginia American Water says the changeover is critical to its system’s annual maintenance process. It will begin flushing hydrants in the area in April, which should wrap up in May.
@fairfax_water, our bulk water supplier in #AlexandriaVA & #DaleCity, will begin their routine change in water treatment from combined chlorine to free chlorine this coming Monday, March 20. Some residents may notice a slightly stronger taste & odor of chlorine. pic.twitter.com/I0BK4XJx9A
— Virginia American Water (@vaamwater) March 17, 2023