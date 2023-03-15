15 graduate criminal justice academy

The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement 52nd Session graduated on Monday, March 13, 2023, in a ceremony at Grace Life Community Church in Bristow. This class comprised 12 Prince William County Police officers and three Prince William County Sheriff’s deputies.

The 15 men and women completed a 24-week course of training in all aspects of police work, including classes in firearms, use-of-force decision-making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques, criminal investigation and crash investigation. The graduating law enforcement personnel are listed below, and brief biographies of each graduate follow:

Prince William County Police Department

Jacob R. Arnsparger

Gery Denniswara

Lauren F. Fanta

Madelyn A. Granger

Joshua N. Ivanjack

Noel A. Maldonado Salinas

Jorge A. Marquez

Kevin A. Rustrian

Farhan Shahzad

Emily K. Sullivan

Joan S. Vidal Acosta

Melissa N. Wilson

Prince William County Sheriff’s Office

Christian W. Argueta

MacKenzie R. Miller

Collin J. Tang

Both departments continue to recruit new police officers. Starting pay for new officers is $62,000 annually.

Here’s some background information on the recent graduates:

Christian W. Argueta is a graduate of Commonwealth Challenge Youth Academy in Virginia Beach. He

speaks Spanish. Deputy Argueta is assigned to the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob R. Arnsparger is a graduate of Mountain View High School in Spotsylvania, Va. He served as a police cadet with the Prince William County Police Department prior to entering the Academy, and has family in law enforcement. Officer Arnsparger is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Gery Denniswara is a graduate of Azusa Pacific University in California with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology. He served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of E-4 prior to joining the Department, and speaks Indonesian. Officer Denniswara is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Lauren F. Fanta is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in accounting/defense acquisition. Additionally, she was the Class Guide of the 52nd Session. Officer Fanta is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Madelyn A. Granger is a graduate of Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. Officer Granger is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Joshua N. Ivanjack is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in communications and digital studies. Officer Ivanjack is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Noel A. Maldonado Salinas is a graduate of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., with a bachelor’s degree. He speaks Spanish. Officer Maldonado Salinas is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Jorge A. Marquez is a graduate of the University of the District of Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He is pursuing a master’s degree from the University of Maryland (Global Campus), and speaks Spanish. Officer Marquez is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

MacKenzie R. Miller is a graduate of Northern Virginia Community College in Loudoun, Va., with an associate degree in veterinary technology/medicine. Additionally, she was the Class President of the 52nd Session. Deputy Miller is assigned to the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin A. Rustrian is a graduate of James Madison High School in Norcross, Ga. He speaks Spanish. Officer Rustrian is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Farhan Shahzad is a graduate of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. He served as a correctional officer with the Prince William County Adult Detention Center in Manassas, Va., prior to joining the Department. He has family in law enforcement, and speaks Urdu. Officer Shahzad is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Emily K. Sullivan is a graduate of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Penn., with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Officer Sullivan is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Collin J. Tang is a graduate of the State University of New York in Plattsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality. He served as a firefighter/EMT with the Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue prior to entering the Academy. Additionally, he was the Class Vice President of the 52nd Session. Deputy Tang is assigned to the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office.

Joan S. Vidal Acosta is a graduate of Colegio General Santa Maria Cordoba school in Cali, Colombia. He speaks Spanish. Officer Vidal Acosta is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Melissa N. Wilson is a graduate of Bridgewater College in Virginia, with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in crime & justice. Officer Wilson is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.