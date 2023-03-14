Call to Action: Leopold’s Preserve seeks volunteers

Greetings, Prince William – Attention Plant Lovers and Gardeners! Leopold’s Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road in Broad Run, is offering a series of family-friendly training for volunteers to be certified in invasive vine removal at their facility.

Once certified, volunteers can come to the Preserve any time, on their own schedule, and independently work to remove invasive vines. Training is required to learn more about invasive vine identification and removal techniques.

Training for 2023 will be offered on the following dates, 1:30 pm-3:30 pm: March 11, April 22, August 12, and October 14. It’s family-friendly, and you’ll enjoy being outdoors in this beautiful facility and helping the staff as you clear out vines that could strangle trees and plants!

Please visit http://bit.ly/3J9YUNR for more information on this opportunity, visit www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar to sign up. Please visit www.leopoldspreserve.com/invasive-vines to learn more about invasive vines.

Volunteer Prince William is in urgent need of a Spanish-speaking volunteer who can be on call to translate for Alternative Community Service clients who want to enroll in our program but speak little or no English. The volunteer will participate in a conference call between staff and the client to translate the questions and responses during the initial intake interview.

Volunteers will be scheduled ahead of time for specific shifts and must be available by phone during these times. Volunteers must be proficient in English and Spanish and able to speak clearly. They must also ensure that the information they translate remains accurate and maintains the same style and meaning as originally intended. The conference call can be done once a week, or you can be on standby. Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you love animals and running, we have a great opportunity! The wonderful people at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets need an experienced volunteer age 18+ to help coordinate, manage, and execute walk/run fundraisers. The goal is to host a 5K race in Prince William during the early fall. It’s not too early to begin planning, and you’ll feel great as you promote a healthy event that will help homeless and abused animals! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

You can help our senior citizens! Prince William Area Agency on Aging is looking for Home Delivered Meals Drivers age 18+ to deliver noontime meals to homebound seniors Monday-Friday, 10 am-12 pm. Routes take about 1.5 hours to complete; schedules are flexible. The program operates out of the two senior centers in Manassas and Woodbridge. Volunteers must have dependable transportation, a valid driver’s license, a safe driving record, and proof of insurance. Volunteers must also pass a criminal background check, paid by Prince William County. You’ll get the warm fuzzies as you deliver both a smile to seniors’ faces and a hot, nutritious meal! Please contact Tracy at 703.792.4583 or visit http://bit.ly/3IPKVfJ for more information.

Are you a people person? The staff at Capital Caring Health needs a virtual volunteer to help with volunteer recruitment for their various programs. This virtual opportunity is about 10 hours a month and involves social media, marketing, and outreach support. This is an excellent remote opportunity; you’ll gain nonprofit management and communication experience! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you love admin work, the folks at CFH (formerly Catholic for Housing) want to meet you! They need a volunteer bilingual Office Assistant who can keep the day-to-day office operations going and assist callers and clients.

Duties include answering phones, helping visitors, help with the website and program applications. Flexible schedule, 2-3 days a week, 4-6 hours each shift. Bilingual skills in Spanish required. You’ll feel great as you help this agency make affordable housing possible for their clients! Please email [email protected] for more information.

You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) need volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent, and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on March 22, 6 pm-7 pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

Catholic Charities’ Virginia Refugee Student Achievement Program (VRSAP) needs volunteers to help tutor students on an ongoing basis. This program supports children for up to five years after arrival and assists refugee students in target areas so that they will be successful in school. Tutors assist children with tutoring, school supplies, computers, referrals for counseling, academic services, testing, and other needs. Please visit http://bit.ly/3uBxVnP to sign up. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

The dedicated staff at Grace United Methodist Church needs volunteers to be Teachers and Helpers for their next session of English as a Second Language (ESL), April 4 thru June 8. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 pm-9 pm, at the church located at 9750 Wellington Road, Manassas 20110. You’ll feel wonderful as you help learners improve their English reading, writing, and speaking skills! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can make a difference.

*Virtual Opportunity* Historic Dumfries is seeking an experienced volunteer to help with submitting grants to make The Lee Lansing Research Library more accessible and to help promote the upcoming 250th commemoration of local history and Revolutionary War history. Your help would directly impact Historic Dumfries as your advice will help the Executive Director prepare to submit two very impactful grants for this small community! Please email [email protected] for more information.

Pink Space Theory has all sorts of volunteer opportunities open for talented individuals! Newsletter Content Contributor, STEM Lesson Creator, Grant Writer, and STEM Speaker are just a few opportunities to get young minds excited about learning! Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.