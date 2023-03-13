2 displaced after charcoal fire

At 11:06 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, Prince William County fire and rescue units were notified by neighbors of a house fire in the 10500 block of River Run Court near Manassas.

Crews arrived on the scene with fire on the front deck extending into the home. The home sustained moderate damage, with no injuries being reported.

The Building Official declared the structure unsafe to occupy. The American Red Cross assisted the 2 adults displaced by the incident. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by improper disposal/extinguishment of charcoal grill ashes.

From the fire marshal: