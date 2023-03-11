Sex assault involving minor investigated, man charged

Prince William police said a teenager was raped after being given drugs at a Dale City home. They also reported a fight at Patriot High School in Nokesville.

From Prince William police reports:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On February 17, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 13200 block of Nassau Dr. in Woodbridge (22193) between June and October 2022.

The investigation revealed the female victim, who was under the age of 18, went to the home of the accused where the victim was sexually assaulted after being provided illegal narcotics by the accused. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused.

On March 7, the accused, identified as Balmore Alexander ORTIZ GUARDADO, was served while at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center where he was incarcerated on another matter.

Arrested on March 7:

Balmore Alexander ORTIZ GUARDADO, 35, of 13221 Nassau Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with rape and distribution of narcotics to a minor

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Remains Incarcerated

Strangulation – On March 7 at 11:45AM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Patriot High School located at 10504 Kettle Run Rd. in Nokesville (20181) was informed by school personnel of a fight between two students.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 14-year-old male juvenile, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated in a classroom. At one point during the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck before a teacher intervened and separated the students.

The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the SRO sought petitions against the accused, identified as a 15-year-old male student. After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in a formal action and will be handled through the court process at a later date.

Charged on March 9: [Juvenile]