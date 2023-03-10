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Stafford County, Giant Foods to supply food to families for spring break

By Deshaun Jefferson
Photo: Stafford County Public Schools

Stafford County Nutrition Services will work in collaboration with Giant Foods to supply families with groceries in anticipation of spring break. Distribution will take place at Colonial Forge High School from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10. While all families are welcome to this event, supplies are limited.

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