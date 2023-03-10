Stafford County Nutrition Services will work in collaboration with Giant Foods to supply families with groceries in anticipation of spring break. Distribution will take place at Colonial Forge High School from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10. While all families are welcome to this event, supplies are limited.

Nutrition Services in conjunction with Giant Foods will supply families with groceries for spring break. Open to all.

Distribution will take place at Colonial Forge High School March 10th from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm while supplies last.@SCPSchools pic.twitter.com/xVTjegVC6i

— Stafford School Nutrition (@scpsnutrition) March 1, 2023