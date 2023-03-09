Stafford scavenger hunt runs through May 1

The Stafford County Museum and Cultural Center, the organization we told earlier this week that is developing a new virtual reality tour of the county, is holding a scavenger hunt.
The scavenger hunt will run from February 1 to May 1, 2023.
From the Central Rappahannock Regional Libary website:
Get to know Stafford County with the Discover Stafford Scavenger Hunt!
Register online or pick up a paper booklet at your favorite library branch to locate historic and cultural markers throughout Stafford.
Get a souvenir badge when you sign up for the challenge. Find 15 sites and get a souvenir key chain – find all 30 to be entered into valuable raffle prize drawings! For all ages. See raffle prize drawings below.
Note: Bring your completed booklet to any branch and a staff member will help you enter the prize raffles on Beanstack. Participants using Beanstack already will automatically be entered to win once they find all 30 markers.