Manassas needs to hire 80 to 100 teachers for new school year

Manassas City Public Schools will hold a job fair on March 25.
With about 7,000 students, the city school division will hire for multiple positions across all grade levels.
The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25. There is no set location for the job fair.
The starting salary for a full-time teacher is $52,135.
Interested applicants should register for the job fair using this link.
A school division spokeswoman tells us:
We’re interviewing for SY 23 – 24. We are hiring from pre-K to 12th grade. Historically, we’ve hired 80 – 100 new teachers to begin the school year. Other positions that are most needed are speech-language pathologists and school psychologists.
.@McpsHr is looking for teachers to join MCPS! Full-time and part-time positions are available. If you are interested, register for the upcoming job fair at https://t.co/xfGAZtwUSb and you will be contacted regarding your appointment.
We look forward to meeting with you! pic.twitter.com/TZvvSpSY1L
— ManassasCitySchools (@mymcpsva) February 22, 2023