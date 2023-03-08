Manassas needs to hire 80 to 100 teachers for new school year

Manassas City Public Schools will hold a job fair on March 25.

With about 7,000 students, the city school division will hire for multiple positions across all grade levels.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25. There is no set location for the job fair.

The starting salary for a full-time teacher is $52,135.

Interested applicants should register for the job fair using this link.

A school division spokeswoman tells us:

We’re interviewing for SY 23 – 24. We are hiring from pre-K to 12th grade. Historically, we’ve hired 80 – 100 new teachers to begin the school year. Other positions that are most needed are speech-language pathologists and school psychologists.