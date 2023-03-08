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Manassas fugitive of the week wanted for assault and battery on LEO

By Potomac Local News
New police car design for Manassas 150th anniversary in 2023

Police in Manassas is searching for a 29-year-old woman they say assaulted a law enforcement officer.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Fugitive-of-the-Week-March-8-2023.pdf

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