News Manassas fugitive of the week wanted for assault and battery on LEO By Potomac Local News Published March 8, 2023 at 2:00PM New police car design for Manassas 150th anniversary in 2023 Police in Manassas is searching for a 29-year-old woman they say assaulted a law enforcement officer. https://www.potomaclocal.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Fugitive-of-the-Week-March-8-2023.pdf Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Crime