Clearing for $53 million parking garage begins

Work on a $53 million seven-story parking garage has begun in Woodbridge.

The 1,400-space Neabsco Parking Garage will sit between Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center (Wegman’s grocery store).

Prince William County officials plan a groundbreaking ceremony for the project at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023. The garage was supposed to be built with a minor-league baseball stadium.

In 2018, the Potomac Nationals baseball team struck a deal with Fredericksburg and moved the team from Prince William to the city.

The county is moving ahead with the project despite losing the team. Operators of the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes will build a new ramp from the toll lanes to Opitz Boulevard, making it easier for northbound drivers to exit the highway and park in the garage.

Prince William County Transportation Director Rick Canizales tells us: