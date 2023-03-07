Poilce recover weapons cache at storage facility

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Manassas police executed a search warrant in the 9500 block of Technology Drive in Manassas after someone reported a suspicious person two days earlier.
Police found several firearms, two suppressors without serial numbers, knives, narcotics, and over $12,000 cash.
Manassas police tell us:
On Sunday, February 26, 2023, Manassas City Police responded to a report of suspicious person at the (Park and Space Self Storage), in the City of Manassas.
Upon arrival, Police located two male individuals who appeared intoxicated.
In their possession were several concealed weapons, burglarious tools, and suspected narcotics. It was also discovered that multiple interior storage units been tampered with. One of the subjects was arrested and held without bond.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
- Arrested: 35-year-old Peter Benavage of Manassas
- Charged with: Numerous Felonies
- Held with no bond