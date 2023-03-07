Convenient, Outpatient Imaging Center Now Open

A convenient, new outpatient imaging center is now open in Woodbridge. Sentara Advanced Imaging Center is now open in the Century Medical Building on the campus of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

If you’re coming to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for outpatient imaging, you will now come to Sentara Advanced Imaging Center in the Century Building.

This is the first building on your right as you enter the main campus of the hospital from Opitz Boulevard at 2280 Opitz Boulevard in Suite 100.

This new advanced imaging site offers 3D Mammography, Ultrasound, Bone Density Scans, CT Scans, PET CT Scans and walk-in X-Ray.

Sentara Advanced Imaging Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Complimentary valet parking is available for your convenience. To schedule an appointment, call 703-523-1560.