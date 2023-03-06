Stafford schools to host Community Health & Wellness Fair

Stafford County Public Schools will host the Second Annual Community Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Colonial Forge High School at 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event is open to the community, students, staff, and families.

The Health and Wellness Fair will focus on eight wellness areas: Occupational, Physical, Emotional, Social, Spiritual, Intellectual, Financial, and Environmental. Stafford Schools has partnered with local community organizations and businesses to provide valuable health information, resources, and screening services in a convenient format and location. The overall goal of the Fair is to INSPIRE healthy living, EMPOWER the community, and allow families to EXCEL in all areas of wellness.

The event will feature giveaways, food trucks, information sessions, and free health screenings, and attendees may speak one-on-one with representatives from community organizations and businesses.

Vendor space remains available. Any organizations and businesses interested in participating at the Fair should email [email protected] or call 540-658-6619.

For more information, http://www.staffordschools.net/healthandwellnessfair.