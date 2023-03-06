Didlake, a nonprofit that connects people with disabilities to employment and community engagement opportunities, received the Prince William Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award for Health and Human Services.

The chamber presented Didlake with the award, which honors 501(c) 3 organizations making a demonstrable positive contribution to the quality of life in the Greater Prince William region, during the Chamber’s Business Awards dinner held Thursday, February 28, 2023 at the Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club in Gainesville.

The award is named in memory of Agnes Colgan, a philanthropist, and wife of the late Virginia Sen. Charles J. Colgan. The Colgans were longtime champions of creating opportunities for people with disabilities.

“This is a great distinction to receive this award that honors Agnes Colgan for her extensive community involvement and volunteerism. The award is a testament to the impact Didlake is making in the local community. While creating opportunities that enrich the lives of people with disabilities, we’re also helping businesses realize the many benefits of hiring people with disabilities. We also facilitate opportunities for individuals with disabilities to participate in their communities by giving back to the community through our extensive Day Support Program volunteer initiatives,” states COO Joe Diaz in a press release.

Didlake has five Day Support Programs, including three in the Manassas/Prince William County area. These programs provide opportunities to improve independent living skills and engage with the community. Many program participants choose to engage with their community through volunteer opportunities that they are matched with based on their interests. Last year, program participants logged 32,000 volunteer hours.

Over the years, Didlake has partnered with over 20 local nonprofits, such as the House of Mercy food pantry and thrift store, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, the Weems-Botts House, and Adopt–A-Spots for Keep Prince William Beautiful and Keep Manassas Beautiful.

Founded in 1965 as a school for children with disabilities in Manassas, Didlake now serves more than 2,000 people with disabilities annually. Didlake offers a variety of programs and services so individuals with disabilities have choices for how they would like to participate in their communities.

Through Employment Services, Didlake connects individuals with disabilities with businesses that are hiring and supports them on their employment journey. Didlake has worked with hundreds of Virginia businesses and placed over 4,000 people in jobs in the community in the last 10 years.