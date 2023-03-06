Brew Republic Bierwerks reopens after pipe burst

Brew Republic Bierwerks, a craft brewery that closed in October 2022 after a water pipe burst and flood damage, is set to re-open in its existing location in Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center retail shopping area. The brewery hosted its grand reopening event on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Montclair resident and former elected official Jeff Frederick and his team have been working tirelessly to rebuild the brewery that originally opened in September 2016, and now, after nearly four months.

Brew Republic features an in-house, state-of-the-art 10-barrel brewing system, along with a spacious bar, a roomy tap room seating area, indoor/outdoor biergarten seating, and a kitchen.

The beer is crafted by Brewmaster (Minister of Beer) Scott Kirk to echo local, regional, and national tastes and trends, and is billed as “something for everyone.”