Prince William Summer Camp registration begins March 7

Prince William County announced that registration for its summer camps would begin on March 7, 2023.

All children between three and 17 years old are eligible for registration.

The camps will offer a variety of activities like archery, arts and crafts, sports, computer coding, and STEM programs. The camps will be held across 16 locations in Prince William County, with more than 6,000 spots available.

Registration fees vary based on the number of hours a child is registered for.

Camp hours mainly range from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Before- and After-Camp Care is offered if needed. Parents can opt to include before and After Care for a $60 fee or pay $30 for just one of these benefits.

A $10 sibling discount is also if a pair of siblings are enrolled in After Care camp.

Camps open on June 20, 2023, and end about a week before school starts, August 21, 2023.