Manassas Runway Run to return, air show remains grounded

The Manassas Runway Run will return on April 30, 2023.

The airport — the state’s largest municipal airfield — shutters a runway during the event and allows participants to run on the airstrip.

The event runs from 8 until 9:30 a.m., including 5K, 10K, and one-mile runs.

On a related note — city officials tell us there will be no Manassas Air Show this year, which hasn’t occurred since 2019. Residents will have an open house to visit the airport at 10600 Harry J. Parrish Boulevard as part of the city’s 150th-anniversary celebration.