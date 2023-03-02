Zandra’s owner to open 2 new restaurant concepts at old Okra’s

The owner and operator of multiple Downtown Manassas restaurants will expand his empire and open two new locations in the old Okra’s Louisiana Bistro at 9910 Center Street.

Miguel Pires, owner of Zandra’s Taqueria in Manassas and Haymarket, operator of Great Etas Hospitality, Inc., will open Zengo, an Asian food restaurant that will take up the portion of the building that used to feature Okra’s bar and a neighboring building that used to house a coin shop.

A new pub, Gadfly Gastro Pub, will open in the old Okra’s dining room space.

Great Eats Hospitality will also open a new Zandra’s Taqueria in Culpeper, according to the company’s website.

Manassas City issued this press release about the new restaurants: