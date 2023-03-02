OmniRide talks new Stafford, Spotsylvania services as strike drags on

OmniRide, the regional commuter bus provider, hinted at expanding service in Stafford County and offering service in Spotsylvania County for the first time.

The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports the transit service plans to expand its operations in Stafford County from the Staffordboro Commuter Lot off Route 610 in North Stafford to commuter lots on Courthouse Road and off Route 17 and in the county’s central and southern sections, respectively.

When asked for details for the new service, OmniRide told PLN it was too early to provide specific information. Dr. Bob Schneider spilled the beans at a recent Fredericksburg Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting, reports the Free Flace-Star.

OmniRide spokeswoman Alyssa Ludwiczak:

We still need to conduct public hearings for this service – which won’t be for a good while. Also, this service would not start until after the Fredex project is completed. In other words, this is a part of OmniRide’s long-range plans and so there is not much information I have to pass on currently. Once we do put this into service it will be funded by DRPT.



Work to extend E-ZPass Express Lanes from North Stafford to Route 17 in south Stafford is set to open later this year. The project also includes adding a new ramp from the toll lanes to Opitz Boulevard, near Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.

News of the new service comes as OmniRide passengers have been dealing with limited or no service for nearly three weeks. Union workers are on strike despite OmniRide’s agreement to pay the union 17% more in the coming year.

The agency says it’s been able to provide more services than normal recently as more people return to work, despite the strike. However, OmniRide continues encouraging riders to choose Virginia Railway Express as an alternative.

Before the strike began on February 15, 2023, the transit agency struggled to provide regular service to Washington, D.C., due to a staffing shortage.

Here’s the latest update from OnmiRide, sent today, March 2, 2023: