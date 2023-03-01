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Dog walkers should be on look-out for crime, say police

By Deshaun Jefferson

 

[Photo: Per Lööv/Unsplash]
The Prince William County Police Department has announced the creation of ‘Walk and Watch,’ a crime awareness program to encourage dog walkers to report possible criminal activity.

Citizens who witness suspicious activity should report it to the non-emergency line at 703-792-6500 or dial 911 to report a crime in progress.

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