Dog walkers should be on look-out for crime, say police

The Prince William County Police Department has announced the creation of ‘Walk and Watch,’ a crime awareness program to encourage dog walkers to report possible criminal activity.
Citizens who witness suspicious activity should report it to the non-emergency line at 703-792-6500 or dial 911 to report a crime in progress.
WALK & WATCH: Police – Community Partnership
Walk & Watch is a crime awareness program to encourage #dog walkers to serve as extra eyes & ears for the #community.
The objective of the program is to encourage #walkers to be alert of #suspicious activities.https://t.co/vAnEr2tRZh pic.twitter.com/k1tzBAfBv1
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) February 21, 2023