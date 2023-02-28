Burnside Farms plans to open for spring

Burnside Farms will open again this spring for its annual tulip festival.

The 11008 Kettle Run Road farm in Nokesville plants more than 100 varieties of tulips and more than 30 daffodil varieties and allows the public to come and pick them from the ground.

The business advertises the event as “Holland in Virgina.” The festival begins about a week after the peak bloom for the cherry blossom trees in Washington, D.C., which occurs about the last week of March.

Individual ticket prices have yet to be announced. A season pass sells for $70 and allows users to visit multiple times.

The National Park Service has not announced the peak bloom for the cherry trees this year. The weather has been unusually warm this winter.

Last year, the cherry blossoms peaked on March 28.