Truist Bank robbery suspect found in Dumfries

On Thursday, February 23, Prince William County detectives charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Truist Bank located at 16541 River Ridge Boulevard in Woodbridge on February 9.

Forensic evidence collected at the robbery scene ultimately led to the suspect’s identity. Following the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as David Emanuel Andrews, in connection to the incident.

On February 23, the suspect was located and arrested without incident. After the arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the Shorehaven apartment complex, where other evidence was collected.

David Emanuel Andrews, 27, of 3000 Whiting Brigade Drive in Dumfries

Charged with robbery

Court Date: Pending

Bond: Unavailable

On February 9 at 10:07 a.m., officers said the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank on foot. No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported.