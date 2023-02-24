Threats at Lake Ridge Middle School, student charged

On February 22 at 6:13 p.m., officers responded to investigate a potential threat of violence made towards Lake Ridge Middle School, located at 12350 Mohican Road in Lake Ridge.

The investigation revealed that an unknown individual, later identified as a student of another school, posted threats directed toward the school over Snapchat. A student who received the message immediately informed a family member, who contacted the police.

During the investigation, the School Resource Officer identified the sender of the messages and determined the threat to the school was not credible. Following the investigation, the student, identified as a 12-year-old female juvenile, was arrested and charged with threats of death or bodily injury.

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center