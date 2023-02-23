Iconic Iwo Jima flags on display at Marine Corps museum

The National Museum of the Marine Corps will commemorate the World War II battle of Iwo Jima with an exhibit of both flags that were raised on Mount Suribachi. Visitors can see both flags in the Museum’s World War II Gallery from now until March 30, 2023.

The WWII battle of Iwo Jima lasted from February 19 to March 26, 1945, and was a key battle in American and Marine Corps history. On February 23, 1945, U.S. Marines took control of Mount Suribachi, the highest point on the island, and raised a small flag on the peak. Later that day, different troops raised a larger flag while others respectfully lowered the original.

Several combat photographers captured images of this triumphant moment, but Joe Rosenthal’s snapshot of the men struggling against a strong wind to raise the second flag on Mount Suribachi immediately became an enduring symbol of American resolve.

Each year during the anniversary of the battle, NMMC curators have the honor of exhibiting the first flag raised near the second flag, which is always on exhibit. Volunteers and staff will share their insights on the two flags and highlight the history of their acquisition into the Museum’s permanent collection.

All events are free and open to the public. Admission and parking are free.