Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in North Stafford 1 of 3 to open

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its cheesesteaks and turkey subs opened a new location in North Stafford at 44 Mine Road.

The new shop will also provide over 10 new jobs to the Stafford community.

The new location is owned by the local friends and entrepreneurs, Ankit Patel, Atul Patel, Mahesh Pandya, Arvind Patel and Krunal Patel. All five friends have been interested in the restaurant industry, and were excited at the chance to bring three Capriotti’s to an untapped market.



“We were looking for our next endeavor as partners and we wanted to bring something to the community that would be unique and that we knew they would enjoy,” said Patel. “I immediately went to Capriotti’s, and once we saw there weren’t many in the area it made sense to bring something we were passionate about to Stafford.”

Stafford Capriotti’s customers may order food and catering online through the restaurant’s mobile app. In addition to the location at 44 Mine Road, Capriotti’s will open two additional locations in Stafford. The owners declined to say where the new restaurants would be located.

Capriotti’s is open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. For additional information, visit capriottis.com or call at 540-318-6004.