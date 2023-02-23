2 Woodbridge instructors nominated for teacher of the year

Woodbridge Senior High School has nominated Joel Shapiro and Nathan Yohn for Prince William County’s Teacher of the Year Award.

Both teachers have “proven leadership in and out of the classroom and are positively impacting the community and beyond,” according to principal Heather Abney.

Shapiro, a choir teacher who has spent the last six years at Woodbridge Senior High School, has been nominated for Teacher of the Year. In contrast, Yohn, a math teacher in his first year at Woodbridge Senior High School, has been announced as a Novice Teacher of the Year nominee.

These are awarded by Prince William County’s Outstanding Educators program, which seeks to recognize teachers who guide their students toward excellence, work to create a positive school environment, and demonstrate leadership and innovation. In addition to Teacher of the Year, the Outstanding Educators Awards program awards Novice Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year.

Woodbridge Senior High School is one of 95 public schools in the sprawling Prince William County – all open to making nominations for these awards. In a new system for this year, parents were encouraged to submit nominations for these awards. Nominee submissions closed on February 10, 2023.

The finalists for the three categories will be invited to a reception on May 10.