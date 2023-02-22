Weapons found, 2 charged, children turned over to family member

Prince William police are searching for a man suspected of violating a protective order in Woodbridge.

The man is suspected of being involved in a fight with a woman at home in Woodbridge on Saturday, February 18, where several guns, including a firearm that had been reported stolen, were found.

When officers arrived, four children at the house were turned over to a family member, police said. Another woman at the house, the mother of the four children, is charged.

More in a press release:

Felony Child Neglect – On February 18 at 7:48 a.m., officers responded to The Crossings at Summerland Apartments located in the 13700 block of Keelingwood Circle in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic.

When officers arrived at the apartment, no contact was made with the occupants inside. Officers observed damage to the front door and made entry into the apartment where they located the caller, a 29-year-old woman, and four children, all under the age of 8. During the investigation, officers observed multiple unsecured firearms inside the room where the woman and the children were located.

While serving a search warrant at the residence, officers located a total of four unsecured firearms inside the apartment, including a sawed off shotgun and three handguns, along with suspected illegal narcotics. Officers determined one of the handguns was previously reported stolen from a nearby jurisdiction.

The children, who were unharmed, were turned over to a family member. The investigation into the domestic revealed earlier that morning, the caller and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

During the encounter, the acquaintance retrieved a firearm and brandished it towards the caller before fleeing the area. While investigating the domestic, officers determined the victim had an active protective order against the acquaintance. Following the investigation, the caller, identified as Antoinett Jewel SCOTT, was arrested and officers obtained arrest warrants for the acquaintance, identified as Jerrell Christopher JOHNSON. Attempts to locate the acquaintance have been unsuccessful.

Arrested on February 18:

Antoinett Jewel SCOTT, 29, of the 13700 block of Keelingwood Cl. in Woodbridge

Charged with felony child neglect, possession of stolen property, possession of a sawed-off gun, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance Court Date: Pending | Bond: $15,000 Secured Bond

Wanted: [Photo from November 2021]

Jerrell Christopher JOHNSON, 32, of the 5700 block of Brentwood Dr. in Fredericksburg Described as a black male, approximately 6’4″, 180lbs., with brown hair and eyes Wanted for brandishing and violation of a protective order