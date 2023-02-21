Take Me Home Tuesday Kitty: Frosted Flakes (not in a bowl)

Our pet for this week is Frosted Flakes.

Frosted Flakes was transferred to us from Sweet Virginia Barn Cats in June of last year, along with her three other siblings. One by one all of her siblings have gone home, leaving her as the only cereal kitten left. We can’t understand why she hasn’t been able to find a furever home. She is a spunky, adventurous kitten full of energy. Frosted spends most of her days greeting our visitors at her door, laying in the sun or playing with her roommates.

Frosted Flakes is about a year old, spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

If you are interested in applying or learning about Frosted Flakes, go to staffordspca.org. You can also call (540)-242-0607, or email [email protected].

Stafford SPCA is a registered 501(C)3 Non-Profit that receives zero funding from the government. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.

Animal shelters and non-profits should email us a description and photo to be featured on our “Take Me Home Tuesday” post.