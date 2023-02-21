E-ZPass toll lane operator to sponsor Stafford Hospital 5K race

Stafford Hospital Foundation says Transurban, operator of the Interstate 495, 95, and 395 E-ZPass Express Lanes will be the Sunshine Title Sponsor of this year’s Spring Fever 5K race.

The race will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, on the campus of Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Boulevard in Stafford, and is part of the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix, a series of nine races that take place in our region, and the Stafford Race Series, a set of five races to promote community engagement and wellness activities in the county.

“As a result of the generosity from Transurban and from additional sponsors and donors, the Foundation can make a great impact on their fundraising goals and support Mary Washington Healthcare’s mission to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve,” said Xavier Richardson, President of the Stafford Hospital Foundation in a press release. “Since the inception of the race ten years ago, more than $248,000 has been raised to support the operational program, training, and equipment needs of Stafford Hospital.”

Since the hospital opened in 2009, Stafford Hospital has offered healthcare to its patients, improved access to care, and grown through expanding services and equipment.