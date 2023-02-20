Union strike at OmniRide now a week old; Changes for tomorrow’s commute

Union workers at OmniRide have been on strike for a week.

Negotiations are ongoing, we’re told. As we reported, the strike surprised officials at OmniRide, who agreed to hike the payout to the union by 17% in the upcoming budget.

Meanwhile, as people get back to work tomorrow after Presidents’ Day, there will be changes to commuting patterns tomorrow due to the strike, as OmniRide says it has a “severe” bus driver shortage.

Here’s the latest from OmniRide:

The work stoppage continues, while collective bargaining between Keolis and the bus operators’ is still on-going.

Commuters seeking an alternate commute may consider the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), joining a carpool or vanpool or slugging. OmniRide Customer Service can assist riders who wish to explore other commute options. You can reach them at 703-730-6664.

OmniRide is expected to operate service as noted below for Monday, February 20:

OMNIRIDE EXPRESS commuter buses will not operate due to an extreme shortage of bus operators — includes Stafford, Prince William and Manassas area.

OMNIRIDE METRO EXPRESS buses will not operate due to an extreme shortage of bus operators.

OMNIRIDE LOCAL

· Dale City Local: first trip departs Chinn Center at 5:45AM and will operate approximately every 90 minutes

· Dumfries Local: first trip departs the Lofts at 5:45AM and will operate approximately every 90 minutes

· Route 1 Local: WILL NOT OPERATE. Riders may use the Dumfries or Woodbridge routes to travel the Route 1 corridor

· Woodbridge Local – B Loop: first trip departs Lake Ridge Commuter Lot at 5:35AM and will operate approximately every 90 minutes. Woodbridge A Loop WILL NOT OPERATE.

· Manassas Local – 65B, 65N, 67: WILL NOT OPERATE

The eastern transfer hub will continue to be at Potomac Mills for the eastern local routes. Buses will not go to the Transit Center.

EAST-WEST EXPRESS (96) will operate regular service. Passengers can transfer to OmniRide Connect microtransit for additional travel options to areas normally served by the Local Manassas-Manassas Park 67 route.

OMNIRIDE ACCESS paratransit will operate regular service.

OMNIRIDE CONNECT microtransit will operate regular service.

Riders who need travel assistance should call OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664. We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption to your commute. Further updates will be provided as necessary.