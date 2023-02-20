Keep Prince William Beautiful plans fix-it-fair

Keep Prince William Beautiful, and House of Mercy are having a Fix-It-Fair event on April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8150 Flannery Court near Gainesville.

Acceptable items for repairs are small/large appliances, jewelry, clothing, bicycles, and small furniture.

Fix-It events allow members of the community to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse.

This service event has been very popular in other communities. in 2020, almost 40 Prince William residents were excited to get special treasures repaired and bikes, electronics, and lawn equipment running again. Along with recycling, repair and reuse practices help conserve landfill space and enhance the quality of our environment.