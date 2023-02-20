500 attend Leesylvania State Park Polar Plunge

[Photo: Prince William County Police Department] [Photo: Manassas Park Police Department]

The annual Polar Plunge at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge was a success.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the event raised $110,000 for Special Olympics Virginia–more than 250 took a dip in the Potomac River for the annual wintertime swimming festival.

Several area police departments participated in the plunge. Also, more than 60 people participated in a 5K run, a first for the Leesylvania event.

About 500 people attended, said Special Olympics Virginia spokeswoman Holly Claytor.

The event at Leesylvania State Park is the fourth of five polar plunges for Special Olympics Virginia. The fifth and final event will occur in Radford, Virginia, in the New River Valley.

Leesylvania State Park sits at 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge.