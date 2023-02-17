Union worker strike at OmniRide drags on

A strike at OmniRide continued on Friday and will last into the weekend, marking one week of no or limited bus service for riders who rely on the system to get to and from work or around town.

OmniRide says:

The work stoppage continues, while collective bargaining between Keolis and the bus operators’ is still on-going. OmniRide will operate the following service:

SATURDAY:

OMNIRIDE LOCAL — these routes will operate according to regular Saturday published schedules.

· Dale City Local

· Dumfries Local

· Woodbridge Local – B Loop. Woodbridge A Loop WILL NOT OPERATE.

The eastern transfer hub will continue to be at Potomac Mills for the eastern local routes. Buses will not go to the Transit Center.

Riders who need travel assistance should call OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664. We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption to your commute. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

SUNDAY: NO SERVICE.

Because of the work stoppage, some OmniRide and Keolis staff will work six days this week. OmniRide appreciates our bus operators, road supervisors, dispatchers and other operations staff who have worked tirelessly this week to ensure that we can still provide limited service. In particular, the same bus operators have been driving all week. Regulations do not permit them to drive for seven straight days. For their health and safety, we need to provide them with a day to rest. We appreciate your understanding.