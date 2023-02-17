Case closed: Murder suspect killed in Maryland

Poilce said the shooter in a Manassas area homicide that took the life of a 25-year-old man was killed in an unrelated incident in Maryland.

With the suspect’s death, cops says the case is closed.

On February 13, 2023, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau closed the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man that occurred in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard near Manassas on August 19, 2022.

In the days following the incident, detectives identified a person of interest as being involved. As the investigation continued, detectives further learned the person of interest had been killed in an unrelated incident in Prince George’s County, Maryland after the reported homicide had occurred in Manassas.

Since the incident, detectives continued to review evidence and information collected in the case to confirm the person of interest’s alleged involvement in the Manassas homicide. Based on information and evidence collected, detectives linked the person of interest, identified as a 19-year-old man from Manassas, as being responsible for the shooting death of the victim and the malicious injury to a second man that occurred during the altercation.

The alleged suspect and the deceased were reportedly known to one another. The investigation revealed the suspect confronted the victim over an owed debt prior to the shooting.

Due to the death of the suspect, charges were not obtained in the Manassas homicide investigation; therefore, the identity of the alleged suspect is not being released. At this time, no other individuals are being sought in connection to the incident. The case will be considered closed by exception, death of offender.

The deceased was identified as Dalton Jakob MOORE, 25, of no fixed address

Here’s the original police report: