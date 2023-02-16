Cops show featuring Spotsylvania sheriff’s office gets 90 more episodes

The REELZ TV network ordered 90 new episodes of On Patrol: Live, extending the run of the police-focused documentary series through January 2024.

Regionally, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office was featured on the show in December 2022. The show’s producers Producers call police agencies across the country, in rural, urban, and suburban areas, seeking departments to be featured on the show.

The show began as “Live PD, ” aired between 2016 and 2020. During the Black Lives Matter riots, the A&E TV network canceled Live PD in 2020. On Patrol Live began airing in 2022.

The show lifted the REELZ network with audience gains of 270% in primetime amongadult 25-54 demographic, making REELZ the fastest-growing cable network last year, according to a press release. In 2022, nearly four million viewers tuned into On Patrol: Live each week.