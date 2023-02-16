Case closed: Murder charge filed in 1984 death of 3-month-old boy

On February 15, 2023, Prince William County detectives charged a 58-year-old man in connection to the death of his infant son in in 1984.

Detectives reopened the investigation in September 2021 after additional information was obtained in the case. The initial investigation revealed on November 29, 1984, the victim, a 3-month-old boy was at home in the 9600 block of Lafayette Avenue near in Manassas, and in the care of the accused, who was then 20 years old.

At some point, the child began experiencing breathing problems. The accused took the victim to an area hospital for evaluation where the child’s condition was determined to need further care at Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C.

While receiving treatment, the child died.. In December 1984, an autopsy determined the child had died from severe retinal hemorrhaging and swollen brain which was deemed to have been cause by the accused shaking the victim.

At the time of the initial police investigation, the medical examiner classified the death as undetermined, and based on the medical findings, and the prosecutors in Prince William County didn’t pursue ehe case.

In September 2021, the accused was stopped by law enforcement in Maryland on an unrelated matter where additional information was obtained that prompted a reexamination of the case. Following the recent review of the investigation consistent with current medical expertise, the medical examiner’s office in Washington D.C. reclassified the cause of death as a homicide, Poilce said.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Samuel Henry DICOLA, was charged. The accused remains incarcerated on an unrelated matter at the Rappahannock Regional Jail where he will remain until transported to Prince William County.

Based on current Virginia law, the identity of the victim will not be disclosed by law enforcement due to their age at the time of their death.

Charged on February 15, 2023: [No photo available]