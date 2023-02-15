Vega: More people should be allowed to own chickens as egg costs rise

The average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. was $4.25 in 2022, up from $1.54 in 2019.

And it’s only expected to rise, making it more difficult for residents to feed their families. Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega says she’s received letters, including one from the father of a family of 10, who goes through 20 eggs a day to feed his family, asking her if something can be done to ease the family’s egg woes.

On Tuesday, February 14, Vega asked the Prince William County Government staff to review the county’s Domestic Fowl Overlay District, where homeowners who live in the district may own one chicken per acre.

Vega asked then to consider revising the plan in the face of increasing grocery prices to allow homeowners who live on less than an acre also to have chickens. Vega said female fowl only, no roosters.

The Board of County Supervisors last updated the domestic fowl overlay district on February 2, 2021, adding nearly 3,400 more acres into the district where homeowners may keep chickens by right.

We’ll provide an update when the county staff responds to Vega’s request.