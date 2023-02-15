News

Union strikes just as OmniRide ridership rebounds

By Potomac Local News
Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D-Prince William County) and Jennifer Carroll Foy, Democrat who made a bid for Virginia Governor in 2021 an dis now running for State Senate to represent a portion of Prince William County, joined striking Keolis workers from Local 639 on picket line on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

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