News Union strikes just as OmniRide ridership rebounds By Potomac Local News Published February 15, 2023 at 8:00AM | Updated February 15, 2023 at 12:45PM Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D-Prince William County) and Jennifer Carroll Foy, Democrat who made a bid for Virginia Governor in 2021 an dis now running for State Senate to represent a portion of Prince William County, joined striking Keolis workers from Local 639 on picket line on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News #OmniRide