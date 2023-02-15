Manhattan Pizza now open in Gainesville, applies for ABC permit

Manhattan Pizza’s location in Gainesville applied for a Virginia ABC permit alcohol. The state agency must approve the license.

The restaurant sits at 13841 Heathcote Boulevard, and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Sunday.

This Manhattan Pizza location is similar to the one at 1610 Publix Way in Stafford, Virginia, which opened on June 21, 2022.

Manhattan Pizza offers a ‘build your own pizza’ option with a small pizza starting at $13, medium for $17, or large for $22. Appetizers start at $4, while children’s meals such as chicken tenders cost $5.

The restaurant also has range of specialty items such as Greek Gyros, Stromboli, and Calzones.

According to the Manhattan Pizza website, co-owners and brothers Jack Azar owned a deli in Houston, a food truck in San Diego, before opening Manhattan Pizza in New York City.