Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 winners honored

The Manassas City Council honored the top acts from the city’s Christmas parade on Saturday, December 2, 2022.

More than 100 acts participated in the annual event that draws thousands to Manassas.

The city council honored the winners during its meeting at Jennie Dean Elementary School on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Here’s a list of the winners:

MARCHING BANDS

First Place: Colgan High School

Second Place: Patriot High School

Third Place: Gainesville High School

DANCE COMPANY

First Place: Virginia Dance Center

Second Place: Showcase Dance Studio

Third Place: Spotlight Dance Studio

CHEERLEADING, MAJORETTE, STEP TEAMS

First Place: Caporales San Simon VA USA

Second Place: Manassas Park HS Cheerleaders

Third Place: Grace E. Metz Middle School Cheerleaders

NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION

First Place: Divine Inspirations Center for the Arts

Second Place: Word Alive Church International

Third Place: American Legion Unit 10

BUSINESS VEHICLES

First Place: Move4Free Realty LLC

Second Place: Birmingham Green

Third Place: The Junkluggers of Gainesville VA

FLOAT – OTHER

First Place: City of Manassas Department of Public Works and Utlities

Second Place: Martin K. Alloy Boys & Girls Club of Manassas

Third Place: Historic Manassas, Inc.

FLOAT – BUSINESS

First Place: Bach to Rock

Second Place: Skate N Fun Zone

Third Place: Alger Sheds

EQUESTRIAN / ANIMALS

First Place: GAR Contractors Inc

Second Place: Peace of Mind K9

Third Place: Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART)

VEHICLE CLUB