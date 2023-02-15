Manassas Christmas Parade 2022 winners honored

The Manassas City Council honored the top acts from the city’s Christmas parade on Saturday, December 2, 2022.
More than 100 acts participated in the annual event that draws thousands to Manassas.
The city council honored the winners during its meeting at Jennie Dean Elementary School on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Here’s a list of the winners:
MARCHING BANDS
- First Place: Colgan High School
- Second Place: Patriot High School
- Third Place: Gainesville High School
DANCE COMPANY
- First Place: Virginia Dance Center
- Second Place: Showcase Dance Studio
- Third Place: Spotlight Dance Studio
CHEERLEADING, MAJORETTE, STEP TEAMS
- First Place: Caporales San Simon VA USA
- Second Place: Manassas Park HS Cheerleaders
- Third Place: Grace E. Metz Middle School Cheerleaders
NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION
- First Place: Divine Inspirations Center for the Arts
- Second Place: Word Alive Church International
- Third Place: American Legion Unit 10
BUSINESS VEHICLES
- First Place: Move4Free Realty LLC
- Second Place: Birmingham Green
- Third Place: The Junkluggers of Gainesville VA
FLOAT – OTHER
- First Place: City of Manassas Department of Public Works and Utlities
- Second Place: Martin K. Alloy Boys & Girls Club of Manassas
- Third Place: Historic Manassas, Inc.
FLOAT – BUSINESS
- First Place: Bach to Rock
- Second Place: Skate N Fun Zone
- Third Place: Alger Sheds
EQUESTRIAN / ANIMALS
- First Place: GAR Contractors Inc
- Second Place: Peace of Mind K9
- Third Place: Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART)
VEHICLE CLUB
- First Place: Fire & Smoke Jeep Club
- Second Place: Northern Virginia Jeepers Association
- Third Place: Bull Run AACA